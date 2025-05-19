Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray's son appeals to PM

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across the country and similar mobilisation by some opposition parties, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday said that as India and Pakistan have agreed on a ceasefire for the time being, restraint should be exercised in celebrations in honour of those heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

MNS leader Amit Thackeray has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there is a need to refrain from celebrating victory and exercise restraint during this time as a true tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

In a two-page letter, Amit Thackeray, who is the son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, said, “Even today, the countrymen have faith that you are sensitive and grateful towards the contribution of the soldiers. And therefore, through this letter, I sincerely request that until the outcome of the war is clear, we should refrain from celebrating victory and exercise restraint during this time as a true tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. We have faith in our decisive leadership and hope that we will take these sentiments into account.”

“Even though a ceasefire has been declared for the time being, it is difficult to trust Pakistan completely given its history. It has failed on such occasions many times before. Therefore, keeping the citizens aware of such situations, guiding them about what to do in a war-like situation and preparing them mentally should also be an important part of the government's policy,” he said.

He said that due to the current situation on the border, the attention of the public has been completely focused on our Indian Army. "The courage, discipline, dedication and sacrifice shown by our brave soldiers in 'Operation Sindoor' is a source of pride and glory for the entire country. The Indian Army has made its place in the hearts of the entire country with its bravery. Today, the work of the soldiers is being saluted from every home, crossroad and social media of the country. The country watches every step of the army with love and pride. It is because of their unparalleled bravery that we are safe, and that is why their work is greater than any honour," said Amit Thackeray.

“Against this backdrop, there is emotional confusion in society over the initiatives currently being implemented in some places as symbols of victory. This is not a time to celebrate victory when the ceasefire has been announced. And so, celebrations during the same period in which our brave soldiers lost their lives are heartbreaking for many. If there is something to express at this time, it is the sacrifice of our soldiers, their stories of bravery and the unparalleled courage of their families. But the joyous displays or 'Vijay Rally' (mainly of a political nature) currently taking place in some places do not seem appropriate. In fact, there is only one feeling in the hearts of the countrymen at this time, the need for long-term welfare measures for the families of martyred soldiers, and as a society, we need to be more sensitive towards this sacrifice,” he remarked.

“Additionally, given the current situation, there is still uncertainty about some important issues in the country. For instance, the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, is still fresh in people's minds. The genuine public sentiment is for a strong and decisive action against those brutal extremists. Moreover, some of our civilians and soldiers have lost their precious lives on the India-Pakistan border in the last few days. In such a backdrop, instead of celebrating the victory, it would be more appropriate to create literacy, awareness and sensitisation in the society in this regard,” he said.

“Under your leadership, the country has made decisive progress on many important milestones. Thank you for the tough but necessary decisions you have taken, especially with regard to national security, which have been vital to the national interest,” he concluded.

