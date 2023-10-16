'Not inclined to take on more mythological roles', says Falaq Naaz as 'RadhaKrishn' turns 5

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) On the completion of five years of 'RadhaKrishn', actress Falaq Naaz, who plays Devaki in the show, said she is not inclined to take more mythological roles, and would love to explore thrillers, and crime based shows.

'RadhaKrishn' is based on the life of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna. The roles of Krishna and Radha are played by Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, respectively.

Falaq got nostalgic while talking about the show and said: "Even though my role involved only a two-day shoot, the show was highly successful. During this period, I also worked on another series called 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani'. After I completed the project, I received a call from the 'RadhaKrishn' team, informing me about their plans to focus more on Devaki's storyline."

"I enjoyed playing Devaki, as her character was incredibly strong, and it allowed me to showcase my skills, particularly in emotional scenes, which I excel in. Many people appreciated my character," she said.

The 'Doli Armaano Ki' fame actress further shared: "The depth and strength of a character matter a lot to me. I want to feel fulfilled when I return home after a day of filming."

"Playing Devaki has been challenging, especially in terms of portraying her character's growth. While I'm not inclined to take on more mythological roles, as I've done quite a few, I would love to explore thrillers, crime-based shows, or playing characters such as scientists, police officers, or IAS officers," she said.

Falaq added: "Being an actor allows you to inhabit a variety of characters in your life, and that's one of the most beautiful aspects of this profession."

The show is digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Falaq was last seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as the contestant.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.