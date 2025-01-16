'Not correct to say Mumbai is unsafe': Maha CM Fadnavis reacts to attack on Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Reacting to the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai house following which the Opposition claimed of a deteriorating law and order situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stressed that the city is safe.

"Police have given all information including the motive and why this attack happened. All these details are in front of you... Mumbai is safe," he said while countering the Opposition that asserted even a Padma Shri awardee is not safe in Mumbai as there is no fear about the police.

"Not correct to say Mumbai is not safe," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said.

He was speaking to reporters after special screening of the movie 'Emergency', starring Kangana Ranaut.

Fadnavis said: "Among all the megacities in the country, Mumbai is the safest. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes and they should be treated with seriousness but to say, based on one incident, that Mumbai is unsafe would not be correct. This tarnishes Mumbai's image. But the government is working to make Mumbai even safer."

Earlier, Shiv Sena-UBT legislator and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said the incident highlights the poor law and order situation under the BJP-led government in the state.

“The intrusion and knife attack on Saif Ali Khan is shocking. We are relieved to hear that he is stable and recovering, and we pray that tough times are over, and he bounces back to normalcy at the earliest.”

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut alleged that "the common people are not safe in Maharashtra".

"People are breaking into houses. Now thieves are breaking into the houses of artistes and attacking them... 15 days ago, Saif Ali Khan with his family had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi spent an hour with his family. After that, Saif Ali Khan was attacked. No one is safe in this state."

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also attacked the state government and questioned: "If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is?”

In a post on X, Chaturvedi wrote: "What a shame that Mumbai sees another high profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister.”

Maharashtra unit Congress chief Nana Patole said: "The brutal attack on the renowned Padma Shri award-winning actor Saif Ali Khan is a glaring example of the breakdown of law and order in Maharashtra. If such incidents occur in the bustling area of Bandra in Mumbai, who is safe in the city? Looking at the increasing crime rates in Mumbai, Pune, Beed, Parbhani, and Nagpur, one wonders if there is a Home Minister in the state at all. The BJP-led alliance government has allowed lawlessness to thrive, and the attack on Saif Ali Khan is a direct challenge to the state's law and order by criminals.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.