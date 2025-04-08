Not allowing Waqf discussion, Sajad Lone moves no-confidence motion notice against J&K Speaker

Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) Senior legislator and Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone said on Tuesday that his party has moved a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

In a post on his X handle, Lone said the Speaker has not allowed them to discuss the Waqf Amendment Act, hence, they are moving the motion.

"We have presented a no confidence motion against the Honble Speaker. He has become an impediment in voicing our opinion against the Waqf bill. J&K is the only Muslim province in India. History will hold us in contempt if we do not send a strong message against this bill," Lone said in the post.

He also posted the letter on his X handle, which is signed by two other MLAs, both from the PDP, besides Lone. The notice has been submitted under Rule 215(A) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

The letter addressed to the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly says, "In accordance with Rule 215(A) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, we hereby submit this notice of our intention to move a resolution for the removal of the Speaker of the Assembly."

"This decision stems from widespread outrage within the House over the Speaker's actions, including the rejection of discussions on an adjournment motion and the refusal to entertain a resolution brought forward by opposition parties. Such conduct undermines the democratic principles and procedures governing this esteemed institution, prompting this resolution to address the matter," the letter states.

The move has sent ripples through the region's political corridors, signaling deep unrest within the legislative framework.

A letter, signed by multiple MLAs, expressed serious concern over the Speaker’s actions, particularly his refusal to allow discussion on an adjournment motion and his rejection of a resolution proposed by opposition members concerning the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Joining Sajad Lone in this step are Mir Mohammad Fayaz, MLA from Kupwara and Rafiq Ahmad Khan, MLA from Tral. They are from Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP).

"Their collective signatures reflect a growing unity among opposition voices who feel sidelined and silenced in the current legislative environment," the party's statement added.

On Monday, Lone had raised questions about the ruling party NC’s commitment to both opposing the contentious Waqf Amendment Act and pursuing the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

He had dissected what he described as the contradictory actions of the NC, questioning the authenticity of their opposition to the Waqf Act while highlighting procedural inconsistencies in their approach.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.