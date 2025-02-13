Not all marriages are made in heaven but I am sure ours was, says wife of late actor Sethuraman

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Uma Sethuraman, the wife of late actor Dr Sethuraman, who was best known for his performances in the superhit Tamil films ‘Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya’ and ‘Sakka Podu Podu Raja’, has penned an emotional post on the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Uma Sethuraman, posting a video clip, wrote, “ It all started on October 11th when we first met in 2015. It is nine years today since you tied the knot to this relationship.”

She further wrote, “Not all marriages are made in heaven. But I am sure ours was. Two completely different personalities coming together with two loving families.”

Going on to explain what their names meant, she wrote, “S self loving, E empathetic, T tender, H Honest by heart and mind, U unique personality and U unity ( belief system ), M mature, A Adaptable. Wish I had more years to share your love. Nevertheless, you have given me three things to take care of more than myself ZI clinic, Sahana, Vedanth.”

Stating that she may not be able to take ZI clinic to the same heights that he had dreamt, she said “But I believe and trust you will guide me wherever you are....I will forever give my heart and soul to do my best possible.”

Stating that she would always cherish the four beautiful years they had spent together, Uma recalled, “We have had our piece of little fights too but they made us understand each other better.”

“What I liked most about you is that you gave everyone equal respect irrespective of whether they had money or they work for us... I have never seen you behave differently even once. Everyone who has met you even just once … still remembers you for this character of yours,” she said and added that she had no regrets in life.

“I am happy to have been a part of your life journey. I am happy you shared your dream ZI with me and I know dreams do come true. Happy 9th wedding anniversary to us @dr_sethu,” she signed off.

