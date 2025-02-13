You’ve earned this, says Kohli in a message to new RCB captain Rajat Patidar

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have named Rajat Patidar as their new captain. Former skipper, Virat Kohli expressed his admiration for Patidar’s journey and assured him of his full backing.

"Rajat, firstly, I want to congratulate you and wish you all the very best. The way you have grown in the franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB, all over India," Kohli said in a video posted by the franchise. "They get excited to watch you play. So, this is very well deserved. Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, and you’ll have all our support."

Patidar takes over from Faf du Plessis, who led RCB for the last few seasons but was not retained ahead of the 2025 auction. The 31-year-old batter’s rise in RCB’s ranks has been nothing short of remarkable. After his breakthrough performance in the 2022 season—where he smashed a scintillating century in the playoffs—Patidar has evolved into a key figure for the franchise.

Kohli, who captained RCB for nearly a decade before stepping down in 2021, acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with the role but expressed confidence in Patidar’s leadership. Although this will be Patidar’s first time leading a team in the IPL, he has already captained Madhya Pradesh during the 2024-25 season in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (where they finished as runners-up) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. These tournaments marked his first full-time leadership role in domestic cricket.

"To grow into this role, of course, is a big responsibility. I have done this for many years, and Faf has done it for the last few years. To be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I am sure this is a great honour for you. I am very, very happy for you. You’ve earned the right to be in this position, and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength," said Kohli in the video.

Patidar’s leadership skills have already been on display in domestic cricket, where he has played a crucial role for Madhya Pradesh. His consistent performances in the IPL and his ability to handle pressure have made him a natural choice to lead RCB into a new era.

Kohli reflected on Patidar’s growth as a cricketer, highlighting how his game has reached new heights in recent years.

"I have seen Rajat evolve as a player in the last couple of years, got the chance to play for India. His game has improved many levels in the last couple of years," he said. "The way he has led his state team and the responsibility he has taken, you’ve shown everyone what it takes to lead this amazing franchise."

With Patidar at the helm, RCB will be hoping to finally break their IPL title drought. The franchise has come close on multiple occasions but has fallen short at crucial moments. Kohli also had a message for the RCB fanbase, urging them to rally behind their new leader.

"I just wish him all the very best, and I would request all the fans to support him, get absolutely behind him. We know that he will do what’s best for the team, and what’s best for the franchise, and we must all get together to support him. Regardless of what happens, and who does what, the most important thing is the team and franchise. We all have that responsibility to work towards the growth of this amazing team and franchise," Kohli added.

Patidar finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 428 runs in nine innings with an impressive average of 61.14 and a striking rate of 186.08. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he accumulated 226 runs at an average of 56.50 while maintaining a strike rate of 107.10.

