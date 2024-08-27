Normal life thrown out of gear as incessant rain batters Gujarat

Ahmedabad, August 27 (IANS) Incessant rain has thrown life out of gear in many parts of Gujarat which received significant downpour from Monday through Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, the state received an average of 94.20 mm of rainfall, with several talukas witnessing significant downpour.

As a result of the substantial rainfall, several major reservoirs across the state are being carefully managed. The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River currently holds 86.97 per cent of its total capacity, with an inflow of 338,401 cusecs and an outflow of 385,269 cusecs.

Other dams, including Ukai (80.16 per cent full) and Kadana (87.43 per cent full), are also witnessing significant inflows and discharge water to maintain the safety levels.

The heavy rainfall has led to a series of incidents across the state.

In Gandhinagar's Kalol area, a building collapse resulting in two fatalities. In Anand, incidents of drowning were reported from Tarapur and Borsad, leading to three deaths.

Additionally, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been actively engaged in rescue operations, relocating residents from the low-lying areas threatened by flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings to fishermen, advising them against venturing into the sea till August 30, due to predicted rough weather conditions.

Power supply disruptions have been reported from 1,018 villages, where restoration efforts are underway.

A total of 142,35 feeders and 954 transformer centres have been impacted, of which 899 feeders and 238 transformers are pending rectification.

In response to the ongoing heavy rainfall and the forecast for more to come, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued advisories to ensure public safety.

The AMC has urged residents, particularly those living in the low-lying areas, to take all necessary precautions. Citizens have been advised to avoid going outdoors unless necessary, as these areas are at a higher risk of flooding.

The AMC has also cautioned drivers to reduce their speed and be mindful of slippery roads, as the monsoon conditions have made many roads treacherous.

In addition, the AMC has advised residents living in raw or semi-permanent structures to move to safer locations immediately as these types of homes are more susceptible to damage during heavy rainfall.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam, the largest in Gujarat, released over 4 lakh cusecs of water as of Tuesday morning. The inflow to the dam is approximately 3.2 lakh cusecs, prompting the authorities to open 23 gates by 2.2 metres to manage the water levels and prevent overflowing.

Other significant dams in the state are also managing large inflows and discharges. For instance, the Ukai Dam, the second-largest in the state, is releasing around 2.4 lakh cusecs of water, matching its current inflow.

The Kadana Dam, holding 87.43 per cent of its capacity, is discharging 1.25 lakh cusecs downstream.

Similarly, the Damanganga Dam in southern Gujarat is handling an inflow of 52,000 cusecs and releasing 69,000 cusecs with 10 of its gates open.

