Nora Fatehi says 'We are going to kill it' as she gears up to return to Paris Fashion Week

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi is unable to contain her excitement as she gears up to return to the Paris Fashion Week. She will be a part of the Louis Vuitton Mens Spring-Summer 2026 collection by Pharrell Williams.

Hinting about her return to the Paris Fashion Week, Fatehi took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video saying, “We are on our way for fittings and LV and we are going to kill it this time just like last year, we are going to do an ASMR of our fittings. Are you ready??”.

Refreshing your memory, Fatehi made a lot of heads turn with her last year's appearance at the event in a white body-con dress, complimented with a statement trench coat.

In addition to this, she made headlines for her appearance at the American Music Awards in a custom Tom Ford look, along with jaw-dropping appearances in an Oscar de la Renta at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party.

Along with ruling the international stage as a fashionista, Fatehi is also continuously making her mark with her projects - one of them being her collaboration with Jason Derulo for “Snake”. The album has already crossed 130 million views.

Meanwhile, Fatehi recently shared screen space with yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman in the Netflix web series, "The Royals".

She revealed that she had a fangirl moment when she first met the legendary actress.

Fatehi took to her Instagram account and posted a heartfelt note describing the experience of enjoying a heart-to-heart with Zeenat Aman.

“This moment was everything Meeting the ICONIC @thezeenataman having the honour to chat with her was incredible! She was so kind, so cool and full of praises on praises for my journey, I was shook! I cant get over what she said to me !!." she wrote.

"The Royals" also starred Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar in prominent roles.

