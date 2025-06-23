Delhi Crime Branch busts aviation fuel smuggling racket in Mundka; recovers 72,000 litres of stolen ATF

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) In a major crackdown on fuel smuggling in recent times, the Inter State Cell (ISC) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has unearthed a massive racket involving the theft and illegal sale of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a secret godown in Mundka and recovered 72,000 litres of stolen ATF, averting a potential monthly loss of Rs 1.62 crore to the national exchequer.

A total of six people have been arrested and two detained, effectively neutralising a well-oiled network that had been siphoning ATF meant for the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The racket had been operating for the last three years, smuggling nearly 1.5 lakh litres of fuel every month.

"A total of 6 individuals have been arrested and 2 have been bound down, including the godown owner, drivers, helpers, a transporter, and the illicit fuel purchaser, effectively dismantling the supply chain of this illegal enterprise", said a statement from Delhi Police.

The operation was led by Inspector Mahipal Singh, under the supervision of ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba, after Head Constable Sunil received crucial Intelligence.

During the raid, the police recovered three ATF tankers (each carrying 24,000 litres), six dip rods (including fake ones), two siphoning pipes, three full drums along with two-and-a-half drums of ATF, nine empty drums, three duplicate master keys and three tanker locks, two pickup trucks and Rs 1,05,000 cash.

According to Delhi Police, the ATF was originally loaded at HPCL Asoda Depot, Bahadurgarh, for delivery to IGIA. The accused drivers, in collusion with the transporter and godown operator, manipulated the GPS tracking system and diverted the tankers to the Mundka godown.

The tanker locks — secured with keys exclusive to the destination depot — were bypassed using duplicate keys. Similarly, forged dip rods were used to simulate legitimate delivery measurements.

The siphoned ATF was then sold in the open market under the guise of Mineral Turpentine Oil (MTO) — commonly used in the ink and paint industry.

Key accused Gaya Prasad Yadav (43), a former tanker driver, emerged as the mastermind. He purchased the stolen fuel at Rs 30/litre and sold it at Rs 50/litre. Others arrested include Rajkumar Chaudhary (ATF buyer), Ashpal Bhullar (truck owner), and drivers and helpers who were paid per trip.

