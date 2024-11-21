Nokia expands pact with Microsoft for data centre routers, switches

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Nokia on Thursday announced a five-year expansion of its multi-year agreement to supply Microsoft Azure with data centre routers and switches.

Nokia’s data centre networking portfolio will enhance the scalability and reliability of Azure data centres around the world. The partnership will grow Nokia's global footprint to over 30 countries and strengthen its role as a strategic supplier for Microsoft's worldwide cloud infrastructure.

As part of the expansion, Nokia will supply its 7250 IXR-10e platform to deliver multi-terabit-scale interconnectivity within Microsoft’s data centres.

Nokia will also continue to deliver its custom developed management top of rack switch that is used extensively throughout the Azure network, said the company

The Nokia SONiC-based data centre routers and switches will be deployed both in greenfield locations and used in support of Microsoft's migration from 100GE to 400GE connectivity within existing facilities.

“As a result of this new deal, Nokia will further increase the scalability and reliability of Microsoft Azure data centres around the world. This win affirms Nokia's commitment to being a strategic supplier for tier one hyperscaler companies, and highlights that our multi-year strategic investments and approach have put us on the right trajectory,” said Vach Kompella, SVP and General Manager of IP Networks business at Nokia.

This will enable Microsoft to meet increasing traffic demands for years to come with Nokia’s exceptional networking performance and reliability. Deployment of the Nokia 7250 IXR-10e will begin in February.

David Maltz, Technical Fellow and Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Azure Networking, said as leaders in the advancement of cloud compute, we are continuously expanding our global footprint to support the massive growth in compute workloads.

“Over the past six years, we have worked with Nokia's engineers to develop their routers running SONiC to rapidly advance our expansion at the quality our customers demand,” he added.

