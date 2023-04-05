Noida Authority hires agency to monitor Sports City project

Noida, April 5 (IANS) The Noida Authority has hired Skyline Architect, a consulting agency, to keep a tab on the development of Sports City project and prepare a plan for 11 sports facilities to be constructed in the city under the project.

Around 35,000 investors have invested in the project which will cover five sectors, namely, Sector 78, 79, 101, 150 and 152. The Authority had allotted plots in abour 300 hectares to builders in these sectors between 2008-2009 and 2012-2013.

The builders were asked to use 70 per cent land for sports facilities, 28 per cent for group housing and 2 per cent for commercial activities.

The builders however sold flats on priority basis. Around 15,000 people live in these flats and their registry has not been done yet.

Along with this, arrears of Rs 8,200 crore have still not been paid to the Authority.

In all the five sectors, the Authority had allotted land mainly to four builders, including Three C Green Developers Ltd, ATS Homes Private Limited and Logix Infra Pvt Ltd.

Two land parcels, one in Sectors 78, 79 and 101 and another in Sector-150 were alloted to Three C Green Developers, one each in Sector-150 and 152 to Logix Infra Pvt Ltd and ATS Homes Private Ltd.

