J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari gets 'Z+' security

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Central government has provided VIP security of Z+ category to Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, said sources on Wednesday.

Bukhari was re-elected as the President of his party last month and will hold the post for the coming three years.

A contingent of around 20-24 armed personnel will work in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security for Bukhari.

The Ministry approved the cover on the recommendation of the threat perception report prepared by Central intelligence and security agencies.

The Home Ministry has provided him with the cover of armed commandos that will be jointly provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police will take care of his security (Z+) in their jurisdiction, while the CRPF will ensure his security at other places.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.