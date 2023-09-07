No felling of trees permitted till Sep 14: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) In response to a contempt plea, the Delhi government has apprised the High Court that it will not grant permission for the felling of trees in the national capital until September 14.

The contempt plea sought action against government officers who, despite a clear directive from the court in an April 2022 order, were allegedly not adhering to the requirement of providing reasons for tree felling.

A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing the petitioner, who expressed concern that authorities were recklessly granting permission for the felling of trees, which prompted the early hearing of the contempt plea.

Advocate Dhairya Gupta, representing the Delhi government, informed the court that no permission for felling of trees for any individuals will be granted until the next date of hearing, and any required permissions for important projects would be intimated to the court.

The judge then listed the matter for hearing next on September 14.

