No decision yet on Yoon-Kishida summit in Seoul next month

Seoul, April 29 (IANS) South Korea's presidential office said that no decision has been made yet on reported plans of a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul next month.

Japanese media reported on Saturday hat Seoul and Tokyo are in talks to arrange Kishida's visit to the South Korean capital and a summit with Yoon on May 7 and 8, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"Nothing has been officially decided yet," a senior presidential official told reporters in Boston, where Yoon is on the second leg of his state visit to the US.

Yoon held a summit with Kishida in Tokyo last month in the wake of his government's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labour without contributions from Japanese firms.

