I would love to see Kohli captain again, says Ravi Shastri

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently spoke about Virat Kohli's current mindset and his thoughts on stylish batter's captaincy.

Shastri also shared his views on emerging talent Arshdeep Singh and his potential to play in all formats of the game. Read on for more insights from the interview.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shastri spoke on how Kohli's headspace is at the moment, he said "As opposed to last year when we were sitting in discussing does he need a break, does he not need a break, you know he seemed to have the burden of the whole world on his shoulders. Now, refreshing. You know, you feel that enthusiasm, that passion for the game, that energy and enjoyment has come back which for me was the best thing to see. See, runs you might get or you might not get but when you have that sense when you see someone that the passion, the enjoyment and the drive is back again is good, specially a player of his quality."

Asked if he would have liked to see Virat Kohli captain the squad during the 5th Test of the England-India series, where Jasprit Bumrah stepped in as captain for the injured Rohit Sharma, the former India head coach said, "I thought he would. Once Rohit was injured, I thought he would be asked, if I was still there. I'm sure Rahul (Dravid) might have done the same thing. I don't know. I've not spoken to him. I would have recommended to the board that it's only fair that he leads because he's part of the team that's leading 2-1 in the series and could have got the best out of the players."

Further asked if Kohli would have had his objections to leading the squad, Shastri said "Not at all, it's about leading your country and these are circumstances where you got to put your best foot forward. Your regular captain is injured is he's not part of the team. So seeing what's at stake, you know beating England in England, 2-1 up. I mean how many teams can beat England and Australia in the same year."

