‘Nitish-Tejashwi cannot rule Bihar with bullets and baton,’ says BJP

Patna, July 26 (IANS) BJP Bihar unit on Wednesday attacked the Nitish-led government saying that the Chief Minister and his Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav cannot rule the state with ‘bullets and batons’.



The BJP was responding to the firing incidents on farmers in Katihar in which two farmers were killed while another sustained injuries.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha demanded a high level judicial inquiry in the firing incident.

“Anyone who is raising a voice against the government and administrative anarchism, their voices are mowed down. People were miffed with erratic power cuts and hence were protesting but the administration opened fire on them,” Sinha said.

He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed to enact law and order through batons and has now restored to the use of bullets.

“Nitish Kumat has lost the moral ground to stay in the government. He should step down from the post of chief minister,” Sinha said.

BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary said that firing on innocent people and killing them is an unfortunate incident.

“Nitish Kumar first killed those who demanded jobs and now killed innocent people who were demanding electricity,” Chaudhary said.

Earlier, at the Barsoi sub-divisional office in Katihar district, the people were protesting and demanding to restore power supply in the region. They are facing electricity scarcity for the last few weeks which in turn is badly affecting their farming and irrigation.

They went to the block development office and sat on a Dharna and claimed insufficient rains led to drought-like situation in the region.

A large number of farmers assembled at the block development office in Barsoi demanding power supply in the region which led to a verbal argument.

The situation turned ugly when farmers attacked the officers and dismantled the office properties. The district police present at the spot first fired several rounds in the air to disperse them but failed and then they opened fire on the farmers.

Three persons sustained gunshot injuries in which two died on the spot while the third one was injured.

The deceased were identified as Khurshid Alam (34) and Naushad Alam (32).

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.