Nitish Kumar welcomes special package for Bihar

Patna, July 23 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the special package from the Union government for infrastructure projects in the state.

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Tuesday, the Chief Minister noted that though Bihar has not been granted special status, the Central government has begun providing special assistance to the state.

"We had requested the Centre to grant the state special category status or provide special help. We have been demanding Centre's assistance for a long. Now, they have started special help for Bihar," he said.

"After coming to power in November 2005, we have done many developmental works in the state. There were no roads in the state, but now you can see the roads and development in Bihar. Patna has immensely developed," Kumar said.

"The opposition leaders are unnecessarily saying that the Centre has denied special category status. I always say that special help is required here, and the Centre has started it," he pointed out.

He expressed hope that the Central Government will continue to support Bihar in the future for development.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.