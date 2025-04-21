‘Nitish Kumar deceiving the public’: Prashant Kishor on caste census

Patna, April 21 (IANS) Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Monday slammed the Bihar government over the caste census, saying that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is ‘deceiving the public’ over the issue.

“Nitish Kumar is deceiving the public over the caste census, land surveys, and employment promises,” the Jan Suraaj chief told media persons in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor also demanded bring White Paper on the caste census Implementation in Bihar.

“Why reservation cap was not increased after the caste survey data was presented in the Assembly. If the JDU-BJP alliance governs both the state and the Centre, what’s stopping them from raising the reservation limit?” he said.

He claimed that the intent behind caste-based data collection was never development but rather to stoke caste-based emotions for electoral gain.

“No party is serious about the upliftment of Dalits, Mahadalits, or the landless people in Bihar. It’s all about vote-bank politics,” he alleged.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Madhubani on April 24, Kishor accused the Nitish Kumar government of misusing public money to mobilise crowds, calling it an exercise in “optics over accountability.”

“The money being spent is not for development, but to showcase false popularity. If our questions are not answered, we will collect the signatures of 1 crore people and on July 11, submit them to the Governor and the Chief Minister, and will also gherao the Bihar assembly,” Kishor warned.

He questioned Nitish Kumar on its claim that 94 lakh families would be given Rs 2 lakh each for employment.

“As per our information, not a single rupee has been disbursed. Was this just another hollow promise like PM Modi’s Rs 15 lakh? He had promised to reopen the sugar mills of Motihari and would drink tea made of sugar from those mills. Will he give clarification about it during his rally at Madhubani?” Kishor said.

He also raised concerns about the land survey process, demanding clarity on what concrete help has been extended to landless citizens. Kishor reminded the government of its 22 November 2023 promise to provide Rs 1.2 lakh each to 40 lakh homeless families for housing.

“I want to ask how many of these families have received the money so far?” he said, calling for official disclosure.

Highlighting the promise made in 2006 to provide land to every landless Dalit family, Kishor said: “Only 2.34 lakh families have received land till 2025. Of these, 1.2 lakh families lack basic facilities, as per the Deshpal Committee Report.”

Kishor described the land survey process, which began in 2013, as the root of rising crime and corruption in Bihar. So far, only 20 per cent (17.3 lakh lands) have been digitised.

“In contrast, Andhra Pradesh has digitised 80 per cent of its land despite starting later. There’s conflict in every home over land boundaries. Bribes of Rs 25–50 lakhs are being paid to retain the post of CO (Circle Officer),” he alleged.

