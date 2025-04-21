Four killed as SUV collides with container truck on MP-Rajasthan border

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), April 21 (IANS) Four persons died and three others sustained severe injuries in a road accident on the Neemuch-Nasirabad highway, near the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan state border.

The tragedy occurred when an SUV collided with a container truck, resulting in a violent impact that left the car in pieces. The accident took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Sunday near Rajputana Hotel under the Nimbahera police station area of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The SUV, bearing registration number MP 13 ZA1508, first hit the road divider before losing control and crashing into the container truck coming from the opposite lane.

Investigating officer Vishwajeet from the Nimbahera police station in Rajasthan told IANS, “Four of the vehicle's occupants died while three others who were severely injured had been taken to Udaipur hospital for treatment. They have been identified as residents of various locations, including Ingoria and Narwal in Ujjain, and Badanwar in Madhya Pradesh. The collision was so intense that one side of the SUV was completely crushed.”

According to the police officer, the group had departed from Ingoria village in Ujjain district and was travelling to Rajasthan to visit the renowned ‘Sanwalia Seth’ (Lord Krishna) temple. The accident occurred near the village of Bangred Mamadev. The driver, Rajesh, aged 30, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while navigating a sharp turn, which is believed to have led to the crash. Rajesh died on the spot.

Among the deceased are Gaurav Pawar, aged 32, from Ingoria, Ujjain; Anil Bhambi, aged 18, from Narwal, Ujjain; and Sanjay Bhambi, aged 40, from Kheda, Badanwar. The injured individuals -- identified as Deepak Bhambi, aged 39, from Urdupura, Ujjain; Sunil Balai, aged 28, from Shakarpur, Ujjain; and Yogesh Bhambi, aged 20, from Ingoria, Ujjain -- were provided initial treatment at a local hospital before being referred to Udaipur for advanced medical care.

The families of the victims have been informed, and post-mortem examinations of the deceased have been conducted. Sanwaliaji Temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna in Madaphiya village on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway, Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who are injured in the accident.

