Nitish Kumar claims he made Lalu Yadav CM in 1990

Patna, March 4 (IANS) During the discussion on the Governor’s address in the Bihar Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a historic political claim, stating that he played a key role in making Lalu Prasad Yadav the Chief Minister in 1990.

“Even the people of Lalu Yadav's caste (Yadav) had refused to make him CM, but I supported him. I made your father (Lalu Yadav) CM,” Nitish Kumar said while addressing Tejashwi Yadav via Speaker on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar was a key figure in Janata Dal politics in 1990 when a tussle was underway over who would be CM -- Lalu Yadav or Ram Sundar Das. Nitish Kumar defended his recent switchover to NDA, highlighting past issues with RJD.

He also accused Tejashwi Yadav and RJD of creating instability during the Mahagathbandhan government twice, saying: “I have twice formed a government with Tejashwi Yadav, but both times, they messed up. That is why I left them and returned to NDA.”

Nitish Kumar's remarks have revived an old political chapter in Bihar’s history, adding new tension between JDU and RJD as they prepare for future electoral battles.

CM Nitish Kumar launched a sharp attack on Tejashwi Yadav, calling him “a child” who “doesn’t know anything.” His remarks triggered a heated exchange, leading to a walkout by opposition members.

Nitish Kumar also criticised RJD’s rule before 2005.

“No one used to leave their houses after evening during the RJD tenure. There were no roads, no development and frequent Hindu-Muslim fights. When I came to power in 2005, the first thing I did as CM was to fence graveyards to maintain peace,” Kumar said.

While highlighting his achievements after 2005, Kumar said, “After I became CM, there was a big transformation in education, health, and infrastructure. In 2016, we provided reservations for women in government jobs. Before elections, 12 lakh youth will be given jobs. Currently, 24 lakh youth are employed and our government recognised madrasas and provided financial help for abandoned Muslim women.”

During the Chief Minister’s speech, the opposition members walked out of the Assembly, protesting his statements.

While seeing the walkout, Nitish Kumar said, “They ran away because they know they won’t get anything in the election.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.