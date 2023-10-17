Nitish government wants Bihar to be like Pakistan: Lalan Paswan

Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) Former JD-U MLA Lalan Paswan has claimed that the Nitish-Tejashwi government wants to turn Bihar into Pakistan.

Paswan, who recently left the JD-U, said that the decision of the Nitish-Tejashwi government to ban DJs and bhajan-kirtan during Navratri was taken to please one community.

“Nitish Kumar wants to please one community and hence he has decided to ban DJs and bhajan-kirtan during Navratri. He is doing this for one community but he will fail in his efforts,” Paswan said.

“The JD-U is doing anti-Sanatan politics and promoting a policy of appeasement. Nitish Kumar wants to turn Bihar into Pakistan. But I want to say that this is Bihar and not Pakistan and the people here would not allow it. His government is cancelling leave during Hindu festivals, training teachers during Navratri, and now they have banned DJs and bhajan-kirtan. What is happening here,” he said.

“The situation in Bihar is such that people of the Hindu community are hesitant to celebrate festivals in common places,” he said.

Lalan Paswan is a native of Sasaram where riots took place during Ram Navami this year.

