Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrate 30 years of Ganesh Chaturthi in eco-friendly manner

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Legendary singer Nitin Mukesh along with his son, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh are partaking in an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the 30th consecutive year of their celebrations.

The renowned father-son duo are devout followers of Lord Ganesha along with the family, and are marking their 30 years of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by bringing the divine idol of Lord Ganesha into their home.

In keeping with their desire to both celebrate and keep the festivities eco-friendly, the Mukesh family have chosen to use eco-friendly decorations and clay idols, ensuring a sustainable and eco-conscious festival, instead of using plastic.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, expressing his excitement about the celebrations, said: "Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of immense joy and spiritual significance for my family and me. We have been blessed to celebrate this divine festival for the 30th year in a row.”

“Lord Ganesha has brought us countless blessings, and this year, we look forward to continuing this tradition with great enthusiasm, devotion, and eco-friendly practices,” he added.

The festivities at Mukesh home include daily prayers and elaborate aartis with both friends from the industry coming home for darshan, as well as family members partaking in feasting.

The Mukesh family are just one of the several Bollywood celebrities who are partaking in the festivities, as all of Maharashtra is echoing with the chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

Various Bollywood celebrities such as Shreyas Talpade, Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Siddharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, Madhuri Dixit, Malika Sherawat and Shilpa Shetty among others are celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha in their own ways.

While some like Shreyas Talpade and Sonu Sood are taking part in public celebrations, others like Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar are celebrating in their homes.

