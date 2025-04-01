‘NITI NCAER States Economic Forum’ portal to boost research on public finances launched

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched the “NITI NCAER States Economic Forum” portal, that will help states make more meaningful interventions, raising revenues, managing debts and learning from peer experiences.

The portal, developed by NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), is a comprehensive repository of data on social, economic and fiscal parameters, research reports, papers, and expert commentary on state finances for a period of about 30 years (1990-91 to 2022-23).

In her keynote address, Sitharaman stated that NITI NCAER States Economic Forum will be beneficial in the availability of authentic data.

The Union Minister emphasised the importance of balance in public finances between revenue generation without burdening the people. She said that this forum is a much-needed step in present times which will help in greater engagement with states.

NCAER Director General, Dr Poonam Gupta, highlighted the diverse nature of the fiscal path of the states.

She underlined the need for a portal which has comprehensive data of all states, thereby, providing an opportunity to appreciate the position of other states while making informed policy decisions.

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahamanyam emphasised that this forum will not only provide information for public knowledge but will also create awareness and fiscal learning across states.

He further stated that this forum will play a pivotal role in human service and be a permanent asset for the nation as a whole.

According to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, Suman K Bery, the ‘NITI NCAER State Economic Forum’ is a key step in data-driven research, especially on public finances.

The portal will facilitate an understanding of macro, fiscal, demographic, and socio-economic trends; easily accessible data and a user-friendly format and will also address the ongoing need for consolidated sectoral data in one place.

It will further help in benchmarking the data of each state against that of other states and the national figures. It will also provide a forum for policymakers, researchers, and others interested in alluding to the data for informed debates and discussions.

