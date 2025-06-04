NITI Aayog stresses on reforms to speed up R&D in govt institutions

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) NITI Aayog member Dr. V.K. Saraswat on Wednesday emphasised the critical need to transform India’s government-funded Research and Development (R&D) institutions into dynamic, autonomous, and mission-driven ecosystems



Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day consultative meeting on reforming India’s R&D ecosystem in Dehradun, Saraswat stressed that scientific research must be unshackled from bureaucratic delays and rigid hierarchies and instead be empowered through decentralized decision-making, timely funding, and performance-based accountability.

Dr Saraswat also reiterated NITI Aayog’s commitment to driving systemic reform through continuous engagement with stakeholders and evidence-based policy recommendations.

This ongoing initiative by NITI Aayog aims to enable a forward-looking, innovation-driven, and resilient research ecosystem in the country, with a particular focus on strengthening the capacities of government-funded R&D institutions and laboratories.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, commended NITI Aayog’s leadership in convening this much-needed dialogue and emphasized the importance of collaborative governance in resolving long-standing structural issues.

She highlighted the need to rejuvenate R&D infrastructure, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 institutions, and to strengthen industry-academia partnerships to foster impactful translational research. Dr. Kalaiselvi also spoke about the significance of aligning national scientific efforts with local innovation needs.

Professor Ashutosh Sharma, President, Indian National Science Academy (INSA), drew attention to the human dimension of science, calling for greater trust in researchers, reduced micromanagement, and the creation of flexible pathways for scientific careers. He underscored the urgency of retaining young talent in Indian institutions through better opportunities, mentorship, and global exposure.

The meeting, currently underway, will discuss themes such as institutional governance, researcher mobility, translational research, and enhancing public-private collaboration.

Organised under the Chairpersonship of Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, the two-day meeting builds upon the outcomes of the first consultative dialogue held in May 2025 at Raj Bhawan, Lucknow, and marks the second installment in a series of regional meetings planned to address systemic challenges in India’s research and development ecosystem.

--IANS

sps/na

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.