Nishank Verma starrer "Marigold" selected for The National Indian Film Festival Australia

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Nishank Verma starrer short film "Marigold" has been selected for The National Indian Film Festival Australia, along with the Jagran Film Festival.

Thrilled about this, Nishank said, “It feels nice to be travelling the world through film screens. It’s a privilege to be selected for the festival in its first year. "

Revealing how he got the project, he shared, "I had shot an ad with Samay, the director almost a year ago and we had instantly clicked. We had been talking about wanting to do something together for a while and when he finalised the draft of this film he sent it to me. I immediately said yes, because there were a lot of difficult emotions to play with - something that I rarely get the chance to do with my characters."

"What's even more interesting is that it was shot in an apartment in Andheri over one day and night. I have shot for innumerable short films with several directors over the years and this one will remain special.", he said.

Nishank concluded, "I hope the honesty with which we made this film reaches and resonates with the audience in some way.”

In addition to this, Nishank will soon be seen in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show "Haale Dil". "Bigg Boss OTT 2" fame Manisha Rani has also been roped in to play the female lead in the drama.

Nishank Verma rose to fame with his work in the popular Netflix web series "Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020)", "Mithya" (2022), and the movie "Section 375" (2019).

