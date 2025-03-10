Kerala HC slams cops for delay in action as teen girl found dead month after mom registers abduction plaint

Kochi, March 10 (IANS) On Monday the Kerala High Court slammed the state police for the delay in tracing a 15-year-old girl who was found dead, a month after her mother had first approached the police to find her.

The Division Bench said that it cannot close the habeas corpus petition without looking into what had happened.

"Our hearts certainly go out to the parents of the alleged detenue (kidnapped girl) and are certain that merely because the above has happened, it would not be justified for us to close this Writ Petition. We are obligated to verify what really happened, before we take a final decision," the court stated in its order.

It, therefore, directed the Investigating Officer to be present in court with the relevant documents relating to the missing girl's case on Tuesday.

"We, therefore, direct, the Investigating Officer of the Original Crime, namely Crime.No.126/2025 - which is stated to have been registered under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act – to be present before this court tomorrow, along with the Case Diary. The Case Diary opened with respect to Crime.No.207/2025 shall also be in his possession, when he appears before us", the High Court added.

According to the girl's mother, her daughter was abducted at 4:45 am on February 11 by a neighbour who allegedly has a criminal record.

The mother and her family attempted to reach the girl on her mobile phone, but it remained switched off.

The mother approached the police and lodged a complaint the very same day.

However, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) only on February 12 and failed to take prompt action.

The High Court on Monday was informed that the missing girl and the neighbour who allegedly abducted her, were found hanging from a tree in Kasargod on March 9 morning about 500 metres from her house.

Keeping the habeas corpus petition open, the High Court sought an explanation from the police regarding their handling of the case.

The High Court has asked the Investigating Officer to be physically present in court on Tuesday.

