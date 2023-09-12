Nishad Party invites PM Modi to unveil Nishadraj statue

Lucknow, Sep 12 (IANS) The Nishad Party has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil the 56-ft statue of Nishadraj and Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Nishad party’s national president and UP fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad said that the PMO has sought details of the programme.

The statues of Nishad king Guha and Lord Ram, who are mentioned as close friends in various religious scriptures, will be installed at Shringverpur fort in Prayagraj where the Nishadraj ruled. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had promised to the Nishad community that it would renovate the fort and install the statue.

The party had sent out an invite to the PMO on the occasion of Nishadraj Jayanti in March, for the unveiling of the statue but things did not work out.

Sanjay Nishad said that he was hopeful that the Prime Minister would accept the invitation this time. Nishadraj Jayanti was celebrated by the state government for the first time in the state in which a light and sound show was organised to showcase the legacy of the Nishad king. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also addressed Sankalp Diwas programme of the party in Gorakhpur in January.

