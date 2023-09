September 12, 2023

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from his London tour. He was received at the Gannavaram Airport by Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, Ministers J Ramesh, K Nageswara Rao, P Vishwaroop, Chief Secretary Dr K Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy MPs, MLCs, MLAs among others.