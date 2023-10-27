Nineteen-yr-old stabbed to death in Delhi, juvenile apprehended

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old juvenile in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Friday, adding that the accused have been apprehended.

According to police, on Thursday at 10:02 p.m, a police control room call was received at Welcome police station regarding the stabbing incident and a police team was dispatched for the spot, which was a park adjoining Imambara in the area.

"The injured identified as Shoaib was rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He sustained a sharp weapon injury on the left side of his chest," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"Eyewitnesses revealed that one 16-year-old boy had stabbed Shoib after a fight. Subsequently, the accused was apprehended. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered from his possession," said the DCP.

Initial probe revealed that three days ago, Shoaib and his friends had thrashed the minor, who had been looking for revenge. "The juvenile was already carrying a knife when he accosted Shoaib in Imambara Park," the officer added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.