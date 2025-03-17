Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia takes up horse riding to prep for ‘Shaunki Sardar’

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) To prepare for her debut film "Shaunki Sardar" starring Guru Randhawa, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia learned to ride horses. The actress said that it has been a while since she did this.

Talking about her love for horse riding and the prep for the film, Nimrit shared, "I've always loved horses. There's something incredibly freeing about riding—it’s not just a sport but an emotion for me.”

The actress says she has reconnected with her “passion.”

“Being in Punjab for Shaunki Sardar and as prep for the film, I have reconnected and brushed up my skills as it’s been a while since I did this. It has given me the perfect opportunity to reconnect with this passion.”

Talking about her character and how horse riding will be helpful, she said, “Playing a strong, spirited Sardarni in the film makes this experience even more special. The prep is needed for a portion in the film where the horse riding skills will come in handy.”

On March 10, Guru Randhawa unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Shaunki Sardar.’ The film also stars Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill.

The teaser promised an energetic, high-octane action and a full-on drama movie with Guru in the lead. It offered a glimpse into Guru’s action-packed sequences, including hand-to-hand combat and chases. His commanding presence at the backdrop of Punjabi’s rugged energy makes ‘Shaunki Sardar’ a film to look forward to.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

It was in January when the release date of “Shaunki Sardar” was announced.

At that time, Nimrit expressed her excitement and said, This is an incredibly special moment for me as I announce the release date of my debut film, Shaunki Sardar. The film is releasing on 16th May 2025, and I couldn’t be happier to share this news with all of you.”

