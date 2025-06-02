Nikhil Siddhartha's much-awaited pan Indian film 'Swayambhu' on the verge of completion: Sources

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Shooting for director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly-awaited pan-Indian period film, 'Swayambhu', featuring actors Nikhil Siddhartha, Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh in the lead, is now almost on the verge of completion.

Sources close to the unit of the film told IANS that the film had shaped up really well and that only a couple of days shooting was left to wind up the film.

"Just one or two days of shooting is left. The film has come out really well. Post production work is now on at a brisk pace," a source informed IANS.

The source also said that the makers were looking at releasing the film sometime during the second half of this year.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released a new poster on Sunday to mark the birthday of actor Nikhil.

The grand-scale historical action epic movie has triggered huge interest among not just fans and film buffs, but also among industry pundits.

Nikhil will be seen playing a legendary warrior in a never-before-seen avatar in this film which is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios. The movie is to be presented by Tagore Madhu.

The poster released on Sunday features Nikhil and Samyukta in battle. Nikhil is seen wielding a sword in the thick of battle while Samyukta is seen flanking him, with a bow and arrow. More importantly, there is a 'Sengol' in the backdrop.

To the unaware, 'Sengol' is considered a symbol of power and righteousness. Lord Rama is believed to have received the Sengol as a symbol of righteous governance, which set an example of just leadership.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed Sengol near the Speaker's seat in the new Parliament building, paying tribute to India's rich heritage.

Apart from Siddhartha and Samyuktha, the film will also feature actress Nabha Natesh in the lead. Ravi Basrur has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar and editing by Tammiraju. Action sequences for the film have been choreographed by King Solomon and Stunt Silva and production design by M Prabhaharan and Ravindra.

