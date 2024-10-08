Nifty 50 clocks robust 31.43 pc growth in 1 year: Report

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Driven by strong fundamentals and robust investors’ confidence, Nifty 50 has shown 31.43 per cent growth in the past one year, a report showed on Tuesday.

In the last three months, Nifty 50 experienced a growth of 7.5 per cent and in the last six months, it achieved a growth of 15.6 per cent, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Asset Management.

The Nifty Midcap 150 experienced a 7.1 per cent growth over the past three months, 25.59 per cent growth over the past six months, and a 47.36 per cent increase over the past year.

The Nifty Smallcap 250 witnessed growth of 7.6 per cent over the past three months, 28.47 per cent over the past 6 months and 50.53 per cent over the past year, the report mentioned.

The Nifty Next 50 has shown a growth of 7.79 per cent over the past three months, 27.17 per cent over the past six months and 71.18 per cent over the past year.

According to the report, the Nifty Microcap 250 index surged 11.63 per cent over the last 3 months, 35.64 per cent over the past 6 months and 58.79 per cent over the past year.

Meanwhile, Nifty 500 has seen a growth of 7.47 per cent over the past three months, 19.70 per cent over the past 6 months and 40.21 per cent over the past year.

The Nifty 500's gains were primarily driven by the financial services, consumer discretionary and commodities sectors, while information technology contributed the least, the report mentioned.

In September, all broad-based indices closed higher and have delivered positive returns. Metal, FMCGs and consumer durables sector delivered positive returns of 8.4 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively while information technology was the worst performing sector, delivering negative returns of 1.97 per cent.

The realty sector, on the other hand, has delivered 4.33 per cent positive returns as compared to its past negative returns, exceptionally outperforming all sectors with a 90.91 per cent growth over the past year.

Auto and banking sector have similarly delivered 3.26 per cent and 3.17 per cent, respectively. Healthcare and energy delivering positive returns of 1.69 per cent and 0.59 per cent for September.

