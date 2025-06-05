Nicole Kidman to star in TV adaptation of ‘Girls and Their Horses’

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Nicole Kidman will be seen starring in and executive produce a new series adapted from the book “Girls and Their Horses” by author Eliza Jane Brazier.

Brazier's novel, set in the idyllic community of Rancho Santa Fe, California, follows the newly wealthy Parker family as their daughters enter the fiercely competitive world of competitive horseback riding. The tangled web of secrets, lies and riches on the ranch eventually leaves someone dead, leaving readers to follow along as the mystery unfolds.

The 57-year-old star will portray the Parker family matriarch, reports people.com.

The murder mystery is currently in development and will be co-produced by Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video, according to Variety. Jenna Lamia will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Lamia is no stranger to book adaptations, having most recently adapted Elin Hilderbrand's The Perfect Couple for Netflix in 2024, another thriller series adaptation starring Kidman.

Kidman has previously starred in several successful book-to-television adaptations in recent years, including Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.

“Girls and Their Horses” was previously a Read with Jenna pick from Today host Jenna Bush Hager upon its 2023 release.

As the series is in early development, further casting details remain under wraps.

Talking about the actress, Kidman is known for her work in film and television productions across many genres, she has consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses since the late 1990s.

Her accolades include an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a British Academy Film Award, and six Golden Globe Awards.

Kidman started acting in Australia with the films Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits. Her breakthrough came with lead roles in Dead Calm and the miniseries Bangkok Hilton.

She then did popular projects such as Days of Thunder followed by leading roles in Far and Away, To Die For, Batman Forever, Practical Magic, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge! and The Hours. Along with The Others, Cold Mountain, The Golden Compass, Australia, and Paddington.

