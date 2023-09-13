Nicki Minaj suffers wardrobe malfunction at MTV VMAs

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Rapper Nicki Minaj stunned the audience as she took to the MTV VMAs stage in a pink wedding dress.

The bold outfit was a bubble-gum pink, presumably as a nod to her 'Barbie' nickname, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'. However, it wasn't smooth-sailing for the beloved rapper as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The Hip-Hop starlet looked sensational in the lacy, pink lingerie-style frock, which featured a silk corset-style bodice, showing off her incredible curves. The flowing skirt was completely sheer and nipped Nicki in at the waist before jutting out just above her knees in a fishtail-style.

Nicki's silky pink knickers were completely on show in the netted skirt. She paired the look with a long veil, which had pretty pink applique around the hem.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', she went all out in the makeup-stakes, framing her striking peepers with a heavy kohl eyeliner and adding a slick of Barbie-pink gloss to her plump pout.

But Nicki revealed that it didn't get swimmingly for her in outfit stakes as she shared she'd suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Speaking to the camera, she said: "I just realised that one of my motherf*****g shoes weren't buckled properly," before the camera zoomed in at her feet.

Nicki also revealed that MTV had been concerned of what she may say on the stage when she took to her hosting duties. However, she shared that she attempted to alleviate their fears.

It's the second year in a row that Nicki has taken to the hosting helm of the awards bash.

