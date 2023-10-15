Nick Jonas posts family photos of daughter Malti and wife Priyanka

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) American popstar Nick Jonas shared a slew of adorable pictures featuring him, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick on Sunday shared a gamut of pictures on Instagram that showed Priyanka and their daughter, one-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, from the last Jonas Brothers concert they all attended together. The images were taken backstage at the recent Jonas Brothers show in Nashville, US.

One of the pictures shows Nick performing on stage. In two other images, he was seen with Malti and Priyanka.

Sharing the black-and-white photos on Instagram, Nick wrote, “Bring your family to work day.”

On Saturday a video of Malti from the concert went viral online. In the clip, Priyanka is seen holding Malti close to the stage as Nick greets them and an excited Malti almost follows her father on stage.

Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur in December 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti in 2022 via surrogacy.

