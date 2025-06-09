Nia Sharma flips another page through her England vacation dairy

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Well-known television actress Nia Sharma decided to turn another page through her vacation dairies in England.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nia posted several throwback photos from her time in England.

The diva posed on the street for some stylish clicks in a black dress with frills underneath a red sweatshirt, paired with black leggings, matching shoes and handbag.

Enhancing the look further, Nia tied her hair in a messy bun, along with black sunglasses and red lipstick. From enjoying in the car with friends, to waiting for the bus, to getting clicked with the locals, Nia seemed to have had a blast in England.

For one of the images, Nia ditched her red sweatshirt for a black jacket.

"iCloud storage screaming … ‘Manage storage’ And here I’m planning the next ‘vacay’ lol," Nia captioned the post.

Earlier in May, Nia shared a warm response after her 'Jamai Raja' co-star Ravi Dubey opened up about their relationship.

During an Ask Me Anything session with his fans, one fan asked Ravi, "What do you want to say about your relationship with Nia Sharma?" To this, he replied, "If you can have just one friend, let it be someone like Nia."

Resharing the conversation on her Instagram stories, the ‘Naagin’ actress penned, “I love you tooooo Raviiiiii,” along with heart emojis.

In 2019, Nia and Ravi even came together for the reboot of their popular series, "Jamai Raja 2.0," which was released on Zee5.

On the work front, Nia is currently a part of the reality cooking show, "Laughter Chefs 2", where she has been paired with comedian Sudesh Lehri.

Season two of the beloved show further has Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel as contestants.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.