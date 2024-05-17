Nia Sharma defies Rajasthan's 50-degree heat for 'Suhagan Chudail' shoot, team keeps her cool

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Nia Sharma, who plays the lead in the upcoming fantasy-thriller-romance drama 'Suhagan Chudail', opened up about shooting in scorching 50 degrees Celsius amid the sand dunes of Rajasthan, sharing how her team kept her hydrated and cool with hand fans, ensuring that she was in her best form.

Nia shot a special opening sequence of the show in Rajasthan, braving scorching heat and unforgiving terrain.

Dressed in sizzling attire, Nia was undeterred by stubborn tan lines and temperatures that soared above 50 degrees.

Speaking about the experience, the 'Naagin' fame said: "Rajasthan's beauty always sweeps me off my feet. The flavourful food, stunning architecture, and relentless 50-degree temperature were constants during our shoot. Hours under the sun left us with a tan, but as an actor, adapting is key. Every challenge pushed me to give my best."

"My team kept me hydrated and cool with hand fans, ensuring that I was in my best form. It's the love of viewers that drives me to outdo myself, and it makes overcoming these challenges worth it. I thank them for showing such tremendous excitement for my new show and can't wait for them to witness the magic we've created amid the scorching Rajasthan heat," added Nia.

'Suhagan Chudail' will premiere on May 27 at 10.30 p.m. on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.