NIA files chargesheet against Maoist-linked trio in Chhattisgarh terror funding case

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) In a significant development in the fight against left-wing extremism (LWE), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against three operatives linked to the banned Maoist-affiliated outfit Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), in connection with a terror funding case in Chhattisgarh.

The accused -- Gajendra Madvi, Laxman Kunjam, and Raghu Midiyami -- were office bearers of MBM, which was outlawed by the Chhattisgarh government in October 2024 Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act.

All three individuals are currently in custody.

The case stems from the recovery of Rs 6 lakh in cash from Madvi and Kunjam in Bijapur district in March 2023.

According to the NIA, the duo were acting on instructions from senior leaders of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist), and were en route to deposit the funds into multiple bank accounts to facilitate underground operations.

The investigation, initially launched by Bijapur Police and later taken over by NIA in February 2024, uncovered a complex network of financial transactions designed to support CPI (Maoist) activities.

Raghu Midiyami, identified as the president of MBM’s Bastar Division, played a central role in collecting, storing, and distributing illicit funds.

These funds were reportedly used to mobilise protests against the establishment of security camps and to obstruct state-led development initiatives in Maoist-affected regions.

According to NIA findings, MBM functioned as a frontal organisation for CPI (Maoist), channelling funds and logistical support under the guise of tribal advocacy.

Midiyami was the nodal figure responsible for local-level disbursal, ensuring that resources reached operatives and sympathisers engaged in anti-state activities.

The agency emphasised that further investigations are underway to trace the broader financial ecosystem and identify additional collaborators.

This case adds to a growing list of NIA actions targeting Maoist-linked financial conduits, including recent arrests and raids in connection with the murder of BJP leader Birju Ram Taram in Kanker district.

As the crackdown intensifies, security analysts note that dismantling these financial networks is key to weakening the operational capabilities of CPI (Maoist), which remains active across several districts in central and eastern India.

