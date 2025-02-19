NFDC’s Malayalam film ‘Achappa’s Album’ screened at Berlinale’s European film market

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (IANS) Adding another feather to India’s cinematic cap, ‘Achappa’s Album’ (English title: Grampa’s Album), a heartwarming Malayalam-language children’s film, made its mark with a special market screening at the European Film Market (EFM) during the Berlinale 2025 in Germany.

Showcasing a unique drama over familial bonds across generations, ‘Achappa’s Album’ promises to resonate with audiences worldwide, blending fantasy and comedy into a delightful journey that will appeal to children and adults alike.

Solely produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), this unique coming-of-age tale was screened offering international distributors, festival programmers and cinephiles a taste of Indian storytelling with a universal appeal.

The film’s participation at Berlinale-EFM reaffirms India’s growing prominence on the global stage, with NFDC continuing to serve as a vital bridge, bringing India’s rich cultural narratives to international platforms.

Co-written by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan and directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan, ‘Achappa’s Album’ weaves together elements of fantasy, time travel, identity swap and self-discovery.

Mohan Agashe leads the illustrious ensemble of veteran multi-lingual actors such as Adinath Kothare, Priyanka Nair, Omana Ouseph, Anjana Appukuttan, Johny Antony, and debutant Sidhanshu Sanjeev Sivan, who takes on an exciting double role in his first feature.

The film reflects NFDC’s commitment to promoting authentic Indian narratives that celebrate different cultures within the vibrant fabric of diverse Indian society.

With its deep roots in specific traditional heritage and a fresh, universal story, ‘Achappa’s Album’ was identified by NFDC’s Film Promotions Wing as a project with strong international potential, leading to its selection for EFM’s market screening.

Expressing her excitement, director Deepti Pillay Sivan said, “I am so happy and grateful for this. Thank you to everyone who stood by me on this journey.”

She presented the screening herself and engaged with attendees at the NFDC India Pavilion, where exclusive commemorative postcards were distributed as memorabilia, further enhancing the film’s visibility among industry professionals and cinephiles.

