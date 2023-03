Newly-appointed Rajasthan BJP president to assume charge on March 27

Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) C.P. Joshi, the newly-appointed state President of Rajasthan BJP, will assume charge on March 27 in Jaipur.

Joshi will leave for Jaipur from Delhi by road at 7 a.m. on the same day.

He will be welcomed at Shahjahanpur border, Neemrana, Behror, Kotputli, Viratnagar and Amer, among other places in the state.

Joshi will reach the party office at around 11.30 a.m. and take charge at 12.15 p.m.

Former state President Satish Poonia, top BJP leaders and office bearers along with party workers from all over the state will be present during the event.

Joshi won the elections twice from Chittorgarh in 2014 and 2019.

He defeated senior Congress leader Girija Vyas in 2014 and has served as the state president of BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

The Brahmin and Vaishya communities form the core of the BJP's vote bank in the state's Mewar region and Joshi will be the party's seventh Brahmin president of the state.

By this decision, the party has attempted to fill the void left in the region after former Home Minister of state, Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as the Governor of Assam in 2018.

