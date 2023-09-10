New Rajkot International Airport with 23,000 square metres terminal commences operations

Rajkot (Gujarat), Sep 10 (IANS) The new Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat officially commenced its flight operations on Sunday, marking a significant development in the region's air travel infrastructure.

The old Rajkot Airport ceased its commercial operations from the night of September 8 after the final flight took off from there.

Budget airline IndiGo has transitioned its services to the new Rajkot International Airport, from where scheduled flights will now arrive and depart.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has shut down the former Rajkot Airport as the new greenfield airport became fully operational. During this transition, officials and equipment from the old airport were relocated to the newly established Rajkot International Airport.

Situated on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway, the new airport is 30 km away from Rajkot City and the former Rajkot Airport. To enhance passenger convenience, the state government introduced a daily bus service from the ST bus stop to the new airport, with departures commencing at 6 a.m. and continuing every two hours.

Rajkot's new international airport features advanced infrastructure, including a runway, apron, and a parallel taxi track. It is envisioned as a vital transportation hub, particularly for travelers departing for foreign destinations. The terminal building, boasting an impressive built-up area of 23,000 square metres (excluding the basement), can accommodate up to 1,800 passengers simultaneously.

The airport integrates contemporary technology with sustainable design elements. The New Terminal Building (NITB) incorporates various sustainability innovations, including a double-insulated roofing system, skylights, energy-efficient LED lighting, and low-heat gain glazing. It also adheres to Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA-4) standards.

