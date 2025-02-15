New poster from Vijith Bachan-starrer ‘Peranbum Perungobamum’ released

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) The makers of director Sivaprakash’s upcoming gripping investigative thriller ‘Peranbum Perungobamum’, featuring Vijith Bachan, the son of well known Tamil film director Thangar Bachan in the lead, have now released a new poster from the film.

Sources say that the film is inspired by several true incidents and that the story of the film is spread over a period of 25 years.

Shedding light on the film, director Sivaprakash says, “The narrative of the film is structured as a series of events happening across three distinct phases of the protagonist's life. The film will showcase how the protagonist confronts societal injustices and deals with them. The film will have some captivating sequences and an intriguing plot.”

The film has caught the eye of critics and film buffs as it happens to be the debut film of director Thankar Bachan’s son Vijith Bachan.

Filmmaker Sivaprakash hails from f Balu Mahendra’s ‘Cinema Pattarai’. He too will be making his debut as a director with this film, which has music by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.

E5 Entertainment Kamatchi Jayakrishnan is presenting this film, which also features actors Mime Gopi, Arul Doss, Logu, Subathra, Deepa and Sai Vinoth in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by J P Dinesh Kumar. Music for the film will be by one of India’s greatest composers, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. Editing for the film is to be handled by Ramar and Saravanan will be in charge of Art direction for the film.

Sources claim that the film, which is being produced by Kamatchi Jayakrishnan of E5 Entertainment, will be about an ordinary man who has to deal with caste discrimination.

They also point out that shooting for the film is wrapped and that post production work of the film is currently on in full swing.

