New Ministers, NDA allies, BJP leaders jubilant after third PM Modi govt sworn-in

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) There was jubilation among the new ministers, BJP leaders, and NDA allies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term on Sunday, as they wished him the best in his endeavour to take India further on the path of development and glory.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in whose state the BJP swept all 29 seats, said that the swearing-in of PM Modi again for the third term, represents new history being written for the country, and all the people are happy. "Our chest swells to 56 inches in pride on the occasion," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that they were all full of pride on the occasion and "believe India will again become the Vishwa Guru".

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: “It is a historic moment. I congratulate Prime Minister Modi for taking oath for the record third time. All the people of the country are happy for this is what they desired. I congratulate the new ministers, the party workers, the NDA allies and the people of the country."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Chhattisgarh wished the new PM Modi government all the best.

Asked how he was feeling after after PM Modi was sworn in for the third time, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya said: "Modi ji is, was and forever will be my friend."

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan, who has been made a Union Cabinet Minister, said that he will strive to fulfil PM Modi's vision and is committed to the government's success. Asked if he remembered his father and long-time Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan now, he said he thought of him a lot on this occasion.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, who will be a Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the new government, said: "...Personally this is a very historical moment and the responsibility that has been given to me, I'll assure I'll fulfil it and to safeguard constitutional values."

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to take over again as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, said: "We are very happy. We are proud of him (Prime Minister) Modi. It is an important day in the history of India. Now, the whole world is watching us. India will progress under Narendra Modi ji."

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said: "When Modiji became PM for the first time in 2014, we wanted that he become PM for 15 years... that has now become a reality." Asked to comment on the PM, in the NDA meeting, terming him "Aandhi" instead of "Pawan", he only smiled and said he did not how to respond to that.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who returns as minister, said: "We all are with Modi ji in his mission of Viksit Bharat."

BJP's former Haryana unit chief O.P. Dhankhar said that the third Narendra Modi government began with an impressive swearing-in ceremony and he was happy the state has got good representation with three senior leaders - former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar.

