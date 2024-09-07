New ‘Kubera’ poster features stark contrast between Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) A new poster of the upcoming movie ‘Kubera’ was unveiled on the occasion of Ganeshotsav on Saturday. The poster features superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni as they look in the same direction. The two seem to be from two completely different worlds as per the poster.

The makers of the film took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the poster. They wrote in the caption, “Wishing everyone a joyous Vinayaka Chavithi from the #SekharKammulasKubera team! Get ready to witness the ultimate powerhouse duo—@dhanushkraja sir’s fierce energy and king @iamnagarjuna garu’s commanding presence. @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @jimSarbh @Daliptahil @ThisIsDSP @AsianSuniel @SVCLLP @amigoscreation @AdityaMusic @KuberaTheMovie #Kubera”.

In the poster, while Dhanush sports a rugged new look with a full beard, long hair, and a worn-out outfit that stirs curiosity about his character's journey, Nagarjuna Akkineni stuns with a fresh, intense appearance, his commanding expression deepening the intrigue surrounding the plot.

The backdrop adds a layer of tension and mystery. The poster perfectly sets the tone for a gripping narrative, offering a glimpse into the contrasting worlds of the protagonists.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kubera’ is a socio-drama, and has been filmed on a grand scale in both Tamil and Telugu. Adding to the film’s allure, National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad will compose the soundtrack, elevating this magnum opus further.

It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the solo poster of Dhanush in a dishevelled look. He could be seen with a scruffy beard and smiles looking into the camera as he stands against a wall. The religious mural on the wall depicts Lord Shiva receiving alms from Annapurna, a form of his divine spouse Parvati. The film marks Dhanush’s first collaboration with Sekhar Kammula who is known for Telugu films like 'Happy Days', 'Love Story' and 'Godavari'.

