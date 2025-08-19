New Jan Vishwas Bill will boost ease of living and business: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, will mark a major step towards trust-based governance, further strengthening ease of living and ease of doing business in the country.

Presenting the Bill in the Lok Sabha, the minister requested that it be referred to a Select Committee for detailed scrutiny.

Goyal emphasised that the reform would reduce judicial burden by empowering designated officers to impose penalties administratively, ensuring that minor disputes are settled outside courts.

He said this would allow individuals and businesses to remedy small defaults without fear of harsh legal action, saving time, energy and resources.

"Aimed at strengthening trust-based governance, this reform will further enhance ease of living and ease of doing business in the country," the Union Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

The minister underlined that the initiative was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making governance citizen-friendly and business-oriented.

“This is Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action, ensuring India’s economic growth is driven by simplified regulations and renewed trust between citizens, businesses and the state," he added in the post.

Building on the Jan Vishwas Act of 2023, which decriminalised 183 provisions across 42 Central Acts, the new Bill takes reforms further.

It proposes the decriminalisation of 288 provisions across 16 Central Acts, covering 10 ministries and departments.

For the first time, minor contraventions under 76 provisions will attract only an advisory or warning.

Imprisonment for minor or technical defaults will be replaced with monetary penalties, and fines will automatically increase by 10 per cent every three years to maintain deterrence.

The Bill also proposes amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Act to ease daily life for citizens, while rationalising penalties in several other legislations, including the Tea Act, the Legal Metrology Act, and the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

The Select Committee of the Lok Sabha is expected to submit its report on the Bill by the first day of the next Parliament session.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.