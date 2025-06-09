A new dawn for women’s cricket in Delhi: DDCA launches inaugural women’s T20 tournament

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Delhi cricket has entered a transformative phase with the launch of its first-ever DDCA Women’s T20 Tournament — a landmark initiative spearheaded by Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley. Held under his leadership, this tournament marks a historic and empowering step toward nurturing women's cricket at the grassroots level.

The opening match of the tournament was played between RPCA and N.K. Khanna Club at the picturesque grounds of Modern School, Barakhamba Road. With participation from 41 DDCA-registered clubs, the tournament promises to offer a vibrant platform for aspiring women cricketers to shine and make their mark.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by chief guest Sangeeta Jaitley, who, while addressing the players, emphasised that this tournament is not just a competition but a powerful symbol of determination and inner strength. “This platform will serve as a benchmark of hard work and self-belief. I’m confident it will continue to inspire generations of women athletes,” she said.

DDCA vice-president Shikha Kumar, a strong advocate for women’s cricket, acknowledged the efforts behind the scenes.

“This tournament was a long-pending need. Thanks to the relentless support of President Rohan Jaitley and the Apex Council, it is now a reality. I firmly believe that the standout performers here will soon be seen representing Delhi, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and even the Indian national team,” she noted.

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma welcomed all dignitaries and extended best wishes to the participating teams. He also announced that the DDCA would provide official playing kits to all players taking part in the tournament.

The event was attended by several prominent figures from Delhi cricket, including Apex Council member Renuka Dua, Women’s Cricket Director and Cricket Advisory Committee member Anjali Sharma, former BCCI president C.K. Khanna, former treasurer Ravindra Manchanda, and former vice-president Shashi Khanna.

Other notable attendees included Navdeep Malhotra, Shyam Sharma, Vikas Katyal, Tushar Sehgal, and Vikram Kohli, all DDCA Directors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.