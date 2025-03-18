New accommodations coming up for J&K in Delhi, Chandigarh, says Omar Abdullah

Jammu, March 18 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday told the Assembly that to address the limited accommodation at J&K House in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri, the government has acquired a 3,179.58 square metre plot on perpetual lease from the Delhi Development Authority in the national capital's Dwarka area.

Responding to a question by NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq regarding the lack of accommodation for those visiting Delhi or Chandigarh from J&K after the transfer of the main buildings of Jammu and Kashmir House, New Delhi, to the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Hospitality & Protocol portfolio, clarified that a significant portion of the Guest House at Chanakyapuri has been allocated to Ladakh.

"Consequently, the UT of J&K has limited accommodation available at J&K House, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi," he said.

To address this issue, the government has acquired a plot at Plot No 3, Sector-19, Phase-1, Dwarka, where a J&K Bhawan complex will be constructed.

This location was chosen for its accessibility and proximity to other state bhawans, ensuring better facilities for J&K visitors.

Regarding the property in Chandigarh, the Chief Minister informed the House that J&K owns a property in Sector-17, Chandigarh, which will be modified after obtaining the necessary permissions.

He assured that arrangements would be made to provide proper accommodation for patients travelling to Chandigarh for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister emphasised that while constructing new buildings, J&K’s architectural heritage will be reflected in the designs, and traditional J&K cuisine will also be made available.

Additionally, more locals from J&K will be employed in these establishments. Clarifying concerns over asset distribution post-2019, the Chief Minister stated that the apportionment of assets between J&K and Ladakh was carried out based on the recommendations of an Advisory Committee constituted under Section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as well as a committee formed under Government Order No. 1011-GAD of 2019 dated 12.09.2019.

The CM said that the asset allocation between J&K and Ladakh was done by the apportionment of assets & liabilities committee constituted by the Central government.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister mentioned that the government is exploring possibilities of creating additional accommodation at its building at 5 Prithviraj Road to further address accommodation needs.

He also informed the House about the successful retrieval of government property at Kashmir House, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi, which had been under unauthorised occupation.

The property, measuring one kanal and 11.2 marlas, was occupied by individuals who were not duly authorized by the Estates Office, Resident Commission, New Delhi.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Section 5(1) of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, the unauthorized occupants have been evicted, and the property is now in the possession of the Resident Commission, J&K," he stated.

