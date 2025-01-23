Like Netaji, youth have to come out of comfort zone for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas, and urged Indian youth to draw inspiration from Netaji's life by stepping out of their comfort zones to achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Highlighting Netaji's legacy, PM Modi said, "Netaji did not limit himself to his comfort zone. Born into a wealthy family, he cracked the civil services exam, yet he chose to dedicate his life to the nation's freedom struggle instead of living a comfortable life. Similarly, to fulfil the resolution of Viksit Bharat, we must come out of our comfort zones, aim for excellence, and make ourselves globally competitive."

Addressing the public, PM Modi said, "This year's Parakram Diwas is being organised in Netaji's birthplace, Cuttack, Odisha. I thank the people and government of Odisha for hosting this grand event. A significant exhibition showcasing Netaji's life is also being held in Cuttack, which will energise 'My Bharat.'"

PM Modi emphasised Netaji's unwavering commitment to 'Azad Hind,' saying, "Netaji's biggest aim was 'Azad Hind.' To achieve this, he remained steadfast in his resolve. For India's independence, he formed the Azad Hind Fauj, which united brave men and women from across the nation despite their linguistic differences. This unity is a crucial lesson for achieving Viksit Bharat."

"At that time, unity was essential for Swaraj. Today, unity is crucial for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. We must remain vigilant against forces that seek to weaken and divide our nation," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted Netaji's pride in India's heritage, stating, "Netaji Subhas took immense pride in India's legacy and rich heritage. Today, India is shedding the remnants of colonial mindsets and moving forward with confidence in its cultural wealth."

Recounting significant milestones, PM Modi said, "It was my privilege to hoist the flag at the Red Fort in 2018 on the 75th anniversary of the Azad Hind Government. Our government has dedicated a museum to Netaji at the Red Fort, launched the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, and inaugurated Netaji's statue near India Gate."

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's progress over the past decade, stating, "In the last 10 years, 25 crore Indians have been lifted out of poverty. Modern infrastructure is being developed in rural and urban areas alike, and India's global presence has strengthened. The day is not far when India will become the world's third-largest economy."

"Let us continue working towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat. This will be our true tribute to Netaji," PM Modi concluded.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid homage to Netaji at the Central Hall of Parliament, interacted with students, and raised the slogan 'Jai Hind', echoing Netaji's undying spirit.

