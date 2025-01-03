NestAway dispute sparks debate on venture capitalist control in startups

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (IANS) The recent dispute involving NestAway, a home rental platform, where co-founder Amarendra Sahu filed an FIR against alleged corporate malpractices, has once again highlighted the growing concerns about venture capitalist (VC) control in Indian startups and this type of stories are not isolated; they reveal a systemic issue plaguing India's startup ecosystem.

While Silicon Valley thrives on stories of companies like Amazon and Apple growing from ideas to global giants, India's narrative often stumbles due to external financial dominance.

Many Indian founders lose control of their companies to VCs, who invest heavily but often take majority control, leaving the original entrepreneurs with minimal equity and influence.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sakya Singh Mohapatra, founder of Sak Robotics, expressed his concerns: "There is no law in our country to protect the rights of entrepreneurs in disputes with venture funds. Despite NCLT and SEBI guidelines, no mechanism ensures fair dispute resolution for founders."

Mohapatra elaborated on the challenges, citing the reduction of founders' equity to as little as 5 to 15 per cent in many cases.

Although the company's brand runs on the entrepreneur's vision, VCs often dominate decision-making and governance.

He also pointed out the costly and impractical process of arbitration in foreign countries like Singapore, which further disadvantages Indian entrepreneurs.

IANS has received exclusive insights from industry insiders and sources close to the NestAway deal, shedding light on the legal and financial turmoil that has rocked the Indian startup ecosystem.

A company once valued at Rs 1,800 crore in 2020 was sold for a mere Rs 90 crore in cash, despite raising Rs 700 crore in funding, which is a staggering decline in value.

During the pandemic, all co-founders, except Sahu, parted ways with the company, leaving it in a precarious position.

