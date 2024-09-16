Nehru's patronage of Sheikh Abdullah resulted in J&K's division into two parts: Amit Shah

Jammu, Sep 16 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that it was the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policy to patronise Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah that resulted in the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two parts.

"India was divided into two parts because of the mistakes of the Congress party. Then the question was where would J&K go. It was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's policy to patronise Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah that created the problem of J&K getting divided into two parts after partition," HM Shah said while addressing two largely attended BJP election rallies in Kishtwar and Ramban towns.

He said Kishtwar is the land of martyrs.

"Security forces are fighting terrorism, but it was the youth of Kishtwar who stood like the soldiers of India and helped end terrorism. I salute the martyrdom of Chandrakant Sharma, and of Parihar brothers (father & uncle of BJP candidate Shagun Parihar). I am happy to note that for the first time, Lotus is going to bloom in Inderwal Assembly constituency," the Home Minister said.

The Union Minister further said: "This election is between the BJP and Gandhi pariwar & Abdullah family. Both say they will bring back Article 370. The ideal of one country, one PM, one flag and one Constitution was cherished by Pandit Prem Nath Dogra. Praja Parishad and Jana Sangh fought that agitation but Nehru crushed that agitation.

"National Conference said that even if stars come down on the Earth, nobody can remove Article 370. Farooq Abdullah said if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister 10 times, even then Article 370 could not be removed. I want to tell Farooq Abdullah that PM Modi finished Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Mehbooba Mufti had said there would be bloodshed if Article 370 was removed. There was no bloodshed."

Continuing his criticism of the Congress and the National Conference, HM Shah said: "They (NC-Congress) promise to bring back Article 370 if they form the government in J&K. Had Article 370 had been there, Gujjars and Bakarwals would not have got reservations. Dalits, OBCs and women could not get their rights. I want to ask Gujjars and Bakarwals what good they (Congress and National Conference) did for these communities during their rule. I want to make it clear that as long as the BJP is there, no power can get back Article 370."

Amit Shah further said: "I want to ask them why no Panchayat election was held under their rule. In 10 years, PM Modi strengthened the democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Panchayat elections have been held here. When the three generations of Farooq Abdullah ruled, did they give Rs 5 lakh healthcare insurance to anybody in J&K?"

"Shagun Parihar contesting election (from Kishtwar) as a BJP candidate is your daughter. Her father and uncle made sacrifice against terrorism. Vote for Shagun Parihar is not vote for only the BJP. It is a vote for women empowerment and against terrorism. Once elected, she will enter the Assembly as an icon against terrorism," HM Shah said.

Amit Shah also criticised Farooq Abdullah for making a statement against the security forces for alleged inability to finish terrorism.

"They stand to protect the country in minus 43 degree Celsius temperature and you insult them. This does not suit you, Farooq Abdullah. I ask you people today - should Afzal Guru have been hanged or not? If they come to power, stone pelting will return, Amarnath Yatris will be attacked, terrorism will return, cinema halls will be closed. Gandhi Pariwar and Abdullah family are only interested in winning election. They say terrorists will be released from jails. Omar Abdullah says 'release terrorists from jails'."

"BJP-led government spent Rs 14 crore to open new colleges, there are two AIIMS, 9 new medical colleges, 5 nursing colleges, 59 degree colleges. We promise to give travel allowance of Rs 3,000 to students, two-year coaching allowance to students for competitive exams.

"We promise to rebuild 100 temples every year those have been damaged during terrorism. Farmers will get Rs 10,000 instead of present Rs 7,000, we will reduce farmers' electric power tariff by half. We will give 10 kg ration free instead of the present 5 kg. Irrespective of religion, eldest lady in a household will get Rs 18,000 per year. They have neglected the interests of Jammu division, this will not be allowed to happen again," the Home Minister said.

